Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 30,260 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,164 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after buying an additional 5,101,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,433,000 after buying an additional 1,534,710 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 145.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 251,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, September 6th.

AG opened at $6.52 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

