Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $152.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

