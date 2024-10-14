5,175 Shares in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Global Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 339.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EXI stock opened at $149.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.39 and a 52 week high of $150.15.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

