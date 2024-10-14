Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITO stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

