Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $482,000 Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $2,391,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $16,079,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.42 on Monday. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $51.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 113.17%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

