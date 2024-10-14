Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $781,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $14.37 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.