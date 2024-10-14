Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,121,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $151.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $152.61.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.