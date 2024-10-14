Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $682,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,965,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,924,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHB opened at $90.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $90.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $644.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

