Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,683 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 231,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Codexis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Codexis by 455.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 83,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Codexis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Codexis

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 1,055,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,175,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,253,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 1,166,000 shares of company stock worth $3,514,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Price Performance

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 125.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

