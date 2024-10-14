SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of SLR Investment worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 185,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 89,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $821.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLRC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLRC

About SLR Investment

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.