Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $434,000 Position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 286.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Nerdy worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

In related news, Director Abigail Blunt bought 49,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $44,630.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540.95. This trade represents a 4,900.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abigail Blunt bought 49,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $44,630.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540.95. This trade represents a 4,900.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $43,267.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,356,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,770. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,212,528 shares of company stock valued at $12,063,972. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nerdy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NRDY opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.67. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Nerdy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk lowered Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Nerdy Profile

(Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

