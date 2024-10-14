Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,355 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,355 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after buying an additional 338,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

