Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,382 First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LGOV opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

