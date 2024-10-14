Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,535 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 8.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 102.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

KB Home Trading Down 0.1 %

KB Home stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

