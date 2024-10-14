Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $678,000 Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 34,941.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Steelcase Trading Up 2.5 %

SCS opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,843.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $219,541.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,234.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,843.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,877 shares of company stock worth $2,228,248. 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.