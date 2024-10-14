16,843 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 41,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 6.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE SUM opened at $38.59 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

