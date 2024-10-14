29,260 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 538,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 57,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 129.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 356,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 201,269 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 785,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $24.01 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

