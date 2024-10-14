Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,828 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,462 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 618,466 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after buying an additional 306,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 90,161 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $355,888. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $355,888. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,426. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

