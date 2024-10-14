Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $755,700.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,711,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $559.40 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -211.09, a PEG ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.83.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

