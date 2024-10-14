Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $2,885,750.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90.
Trade Desk Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ TTD opened at $117.90 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 232,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 117,864 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.05.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
