Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $2,885,750.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $117.90 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.20.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 232,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 117,864 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

