Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Sells $1,518,500.00 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 300,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,256,257.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70.

Astera Labs stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALAB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 11,920.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $332,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

