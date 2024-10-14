HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MIRM. JMP Securities raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 436,349 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 677,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $17,384,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

