Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $2,469,120.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuit alerts:

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86.

On Monday, August 26th, Sandeep Aujla sold 32 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.55, for a total transaction of $19,921.60.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $616.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.