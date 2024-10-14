Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 588,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 82.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $276,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

LGI stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.