Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $702,000 Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in IAC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 55.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IAC in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in IAC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of IAC opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

