Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $703,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

CHKP opened at $208.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.25. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $210.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

