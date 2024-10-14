Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,239 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,883,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 29.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,386,000 after acquiring an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $80,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $104.75 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.28.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

