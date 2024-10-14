Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,244 iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 285,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

BATS:ECH opened at $26.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.