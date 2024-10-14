Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $713,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $167.26 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

