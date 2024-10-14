Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,921 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $100,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,053,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 668.9% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,304,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after buying an additional 1,134,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Match Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after buying an additional 977,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.34.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

