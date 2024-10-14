Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,292 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 368,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $106.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

