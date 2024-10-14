Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

