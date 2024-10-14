Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $720,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,206.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 140.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 398,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232,782 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 218.1% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,385,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after buying an additional 123,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

COLD stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

