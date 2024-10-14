Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 112.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $3,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 102.94%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

