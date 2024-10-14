Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $737,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM stock opened at $151.46 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17. The firm has a market cap of $158.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.37.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.91.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

