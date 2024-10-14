39,810 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDS. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 75.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $249,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 226,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

