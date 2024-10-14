Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 27,236 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,236 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.26% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,547,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AUGW opened at $28.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

