Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.05% of Norwood Financial worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWFL. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Norwood Financial stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.