Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Crocs were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $139.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

