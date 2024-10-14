Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,306 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,306 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,560,703.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at $147,560,703.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

