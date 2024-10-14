Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,843 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dynatrace by 89.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $5,546,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 640.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,739 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $1,295,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $55.13 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 106.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

