Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $17,181,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

