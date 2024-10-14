Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $62.73 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

