iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

