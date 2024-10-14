Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $69.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

