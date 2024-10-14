Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $46,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after acquiring an additional 823,495 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $26,917,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 350.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 903,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 702,760 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

