Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.94 Million Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $33.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

