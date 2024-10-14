Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 15,346 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $559,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $156,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMOT opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.