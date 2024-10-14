The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 101,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70,777 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 318,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GRX opened at $10.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $370,620.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,704,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,371,310.79. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 133,243 shares of company stock worth $1,380,369.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

