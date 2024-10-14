Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,352,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM opened at $60.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. CIBC increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

